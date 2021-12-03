SSEL signs an MoU with Virids.iQ GmbH for setting up of 4gw manufacturing unit for polysilicon + ingot-wafer + cell + module

Delhi: Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL) who emerged as one of the successful bidders in IREDA’s bid invite for manufacturing “High Efficiency Solar PV Modules” as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was issued a Letter of Award on 11.11.2021.

SSEL has achieved yet another key milestone by signing an MoU with Viridis.iQ GmbH, a German engineering and consulting services firm to assist SSEL in setting up of the 4 GW manufacturing unit for Polysilicon + Ingot-Wafer + Cell + Module in the presence of his excellency Mr. P. Harish, the Indian Ambassador for India in Germany.

Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited is one of the largest players in the Transmission and Distribution sector and transformer manufacturing, with more than 25 years of expertise has collaborated with Viridis.iQ GmbH, a German engineering, consulting and technology firm with unique expertise on every step of the silicon-based value chain including metallurgical silicon, polysilicon, ingoting, wafering, solar cell and modules.

The initiation of this project is planned in a phased manner. In the Early Stage both SSEL and Viridis.iQ GmbH will finalize the conceptual design, devise the business plan to kickstart the project after which Viridis.iQ GmbH will extend the necessary technical/engineering support followed by construction and Operations to start. Post the start of Operations, the project shall be supported by Viridis.iQ GmbH for up to one year to stabilize the Operations.

Commenting on this development, the CEO of SSEL, Mr. Sharat Chandra who is presently in Germany remarked this association with Viridis.iQ GmbH would strengthen SSEL in setting up one of India’s largest production facilities in the PV value chain. This would help SSEL to produce world class solar cells and modules contributing for the domestic and international markets at the same time, meeting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’s objective.

The Executive Director of the Virids.iQ GmbH, Mr. Wolfgang Herbst, remarked that this opportunity to collaborate with SSEL helps them to enter into the ever-growing Indian market, would strengthen the business relations between both the countries and that marking a presence with SSEL who shares the same vision as that of the nation in expansion of renewable energy source and focus to cater to the environment and marching towards sustainability is a positive step towards greater good and Viridis.iQ GmbH is excited to be a part of this journey.