St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Hosts Third Annual Bloody Mary Brunch

Nonprofit’s fundraiser to benefit its program that annually provides

one million period supplies to girls and women in the St. Louis region

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 24, 2023) — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will hold its third annual Bloody Mary Brunch on Sun., March 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event – which includes Bloody Mary and mimosa bar and light brunch – will be held at the Diaper Bank’s headquarters located at 6141 Etzel Ave. and is for those 21 years of age and older. Tickets are $50 per person, and all monetary donations will go to support the Diaper Bank’s period supply program, which helps nearly one million girls and women annually with period kits.

Attendees will have the interactive opportunity to count, sort, and pack period supply kits for local school partners. Other activities include raffles, a glitterati selfie station, special guest speaker Jennifer Gaines from Alliance for Period Supplies, and a brief presentation about the agency’s efforts to end period poverty in St. Louis.

The period supply program distributes period supplies through community partners and advocates for the elimination of “period poverty”. To date more than two million period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 75,000 period supplies allocated each week. Two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis cannot afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper and period supply access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need and period poverty. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network and its sister organization Alliance for Period Supplies, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The period supply program ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.

For more information about the Bloody Mary Brunch or to donate, call (314) 624-0888 or visit their website.