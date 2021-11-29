St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to Hold First Annual Diaper Blowout Drive-Thru

Nonprofit to offer free diapers to help families in need during the holiday season

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 29, 2021) — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will host its first annual Diaper Blowout Drive-Thru on Sat., Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The distribution event – which will provide up to 50 diapers per child under the age of three – will take place in the parking lot of the Community Impact Network located at 1623 Kienlen. A child or car seat must be present to receive the diapers, which are limited and available while supplies last.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.

The Diaper Bank also has a period supply program that collaborates with the Alliance for Period Supplies to ensure access to menstrual hygiene products. The program distributes period supplies through community partners, as well as advocates for the elimination of “period poverty”. To date more than 450,000 period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 10,800 period supplies allocated each week. Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.

For more information about the first-time drive-thru event, call (314) 624-0888 or visit their website.