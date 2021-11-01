St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to Hold Mission & Muffins

Nonprofit to host holiday event for its diaper bank and period supplies program

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 1, 2021) — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will host Mission & Muffins on Wed., Dec. 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed to count, sort, and wrap diapers to prepare them for the nonprofit’s Diaper Blow Out, a community holiday distribution event for families in need. The pop-up breakfast will be held at the Diaper Bank’s headquarters located at 6141 Etzel Ave. All monetary donations will go toward purchasing diapers and menstrual hygiene products for the organization.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.

The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) is a Diaper Bank program that collaborates with the Alliance for Period Supplies to ensure access to menstrual hygiene products. The STL APS program distributes period supplies through community partners, as well as advocates for the elimination of “period poverty”. To date more than 450,000 period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 10,800 period supplies allocated each week. Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.

To volunteer at Mission & Muffins or make a donation, call (314) 624-0888 or visit their website.