St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to Hold Second Annual Underpants Dance

Nonprofit to raise funds for its diaper bank and period supplies program

(St. Louis, Mo., July 29, 2021) — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will host its second annual Underpants Dance on Fri., Oct. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. The hybrid fundraiser offers an in-person experience at the Palladium St. Louis located at 1400 Park Place, as well as an at-home option. The in-person evening includes a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, and a live auction. Proceeds will go toward purchasing diapers and menstrual hygiene products for the organization.

The Underpants Dance will honor three Champions of Change for their outstanding efforts and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate diaper need and period poverty in the region. The three honorees include Operation Food Search, the Saint Louis County Library, and the 2020 St. Louis Area Diaper Bank volunteers and staff.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.

The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) is a Diaper Bank program that collaborates with the Alliance for Period Supplies to ensure access to menstrual hygiene products. The STL APS program distributes period supplies through community partners, as well as advocates for the elimination of “period poverty”. To date more than 450,000 period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 10,800 period supplies allocated each week. Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.

Tickets are $150 per person and $1,200 for a table of 10. For information about tickets or sponsoring the event, call (314) 624-0888 or visit their website.