St. Louis Game Developer Creates Bratz Total Fashion Makeover Game

Graphite Lab’s newly released mobile game launched in the top 20 most popular US puzzle games

(St. Louis, Mo., May 17, 2021) — Independent video game developer Graphite Lab developed the newly released Bratz Total Fashion Makeover mobile game. The free makeover game allows players to complete hundreds of exciting puzzles, style their characters by selecting highly fashionable clothes, hairstyles, makeup, and even furniture to become a social media star. The app has already entered the top 20 most popular puzzle games in the U.S. and is available on the App Store and Google Play for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android devices.

St. Louis, Mo.-based Graphite Lab – which brought the game to life from title to finish – collaborated with Bratz manufacturer Chatsworth, California MGA Entertainment, the world’s largest privately-held toy company, and UK-based Outright Games, the leading worldwide publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment.

Bratz is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. The original product line features four 10-inch fashion dolls named Sasha, Cloe, Yasmin, and Jade. In addition to spin-offs like Bratz Kidz and Bratz Babyz, the Bratz characters have been featured in television and web series, a movie, music albums, and video games.

The Bratz Total Fashion Makeover is a match 3 puzzle game where the user earns Bratz Bucks to help design a perfect look. Key features include:

Hundreds of levels to play: Match three or more pieces to finish fun puzzles and earn powerful boosters.

Stylish story: Finish each round to progress through the storyline and move forward to the next stage.

Renovate and decorate: Improve your apartment by adding decorations and investing in trend outfits.

Classic characters: Interact with favorite characters including the original core four Bratz girls.

“This game is made for players who grew up with the Bratz brand,” said Graphite Lab’s Owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. “We are proud of this fashion-first product, which we will continuously update based on player reactions and input.”

Click here to view the trailer.

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is owned and operated by Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio has produced titles alongside top publishers like Atari, Cartoon Network, Disney, Hasbro, and Konami as well as created mobile apps for major franchises featuring RollerCoaster Tycoon Story, L.O.L. Surprise!, Mr. Potato Head, My Little Pony, and Transformers. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 11861 Westline Industrial Dr. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call Graphite Lab at (314) 735-4134 or visit the website.