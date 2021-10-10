Stage set for clash of titans in the First Edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League 2021, on Saturday at Hyderabad Golf Association!

The stage is set for the clash of the titans in the first edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League 2021 to be played in the heritage setting of the Golconda at the Hyderabad Golf Association golf course. Two of the finest corporate teams, Glendale golfers & Team Mysa will be vying for the top spot at the finals. The league sponsored by Sreenidhi University and powered by Magnifiq Securities, HDFC and NMDC; has 5 qualifying Rounds in the league stage. The two teams qualifying from each division play in the 3 Rounds of Knock out/playoff matches of Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals.

Both the qualifying teams Glendale Golfers & Mysa worked hard in the qualifying rounds coming from the same group and emerging as the final contenders. While Mysa was the leading team all through the league, Glendale Golfers was a classic underdog story. The team, owned by Businessman Salman babu Khan & Sachin Thummala, has been a revelation in the TPGL league. From the start of the league they were considered underdogs and not much chance was given to them. Initial wins were seen as luck. But they kept improving and made it to the finals taking on MYSA tomorrow. Captain Aluri Srinivasa, a private equity investor by profession, led the team with some strategic moves and team building. With some awesome analytical inputs from Vice Captain Nahahari, they out played the opposition at every stage.

Not having star players to start with, they made many stars on the way. Rajender Gaddam, the giant killer, in fact beat many of those stars. KVSN Reddy with his rear- guard action has been a star almost every day of the game. Mir Ahmed came to be known as a man in a hurry to win. Nageshwar Pappu, the legal eagle, helped build a dedicated team with his commitment. Mumma Reddy became the talk of town with his oncourse and off-course heroics. Rama Rao or known as Rambo at the club proved to be one with some real brave rounds of golf. Low handicappers Raghu Alluri and Venkat Ravilla gave that balance to the team. Sagi Srinivas won crucial doubles to get them through the league stage. Narahari was almost an MVP for the league with his incredible performance. All in all, the underdog is now taking on the mighty Mysa in the finals.

Team Mysa was the leader all through the league. Lead by Captain Madhav Kota, who was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the league led from the front winning most of the matches. With a strong golfing depth in the form of team owners Deepak Gullapalli, CEO Head Digital Works & Anil Yamani, Managing Director OSI Digital, ably backed by Mr Navin Gullapalli, Global Head, Novartis Business Services, Vasu Merugu, Director of Product Management at Lifion by ADP, Satish Cheeti, Gaurav Ahluwalia, Head HR, J.P Morgan, VVSN Raju, Ajay V Reddy, Shamir, Ajay Kumar & Abhijay, the team has been consistent in its performance throughout the league. With the nail-biting finish in the semi-finals, they are in for a fight for the finals.

The winner of the league walks away with the prestigious TPGL Silver Kakatiya Gate golf trophy and the laurels of winning the first ever Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League 2021.