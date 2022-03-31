Stainless Steel Wall Mount Shelves

A perfect and organized kitchen cannot be imagined without a restaurant shelving stainless steel. They are compact, organic and make it easy to keep the workplace clean. The price and quality correspond, therefore, when buying equipment for the kitchen, you can forget about frequent waste. Restaurant equipment made of stainless steel exists in different variations, which are made strictly according to the requirements of the customer and the volume at work in the kitchen.

Additional restaurant shelving stainless steel does not make the structure much heavier, does not give a large load on the mount, and therefore can be used for a long time. Also, each version of shelves can be adjusted to a certain size, to the parameters of the room. Stainless steel wall shelving allows you to compactly, without loss of load, organize a restaurant kitchen workplace with a large flow of orders and visitors.

What are the significant advantages of wall mounted metal shelving?

The requirements can be correlated with the depth, width, length of the shelf and their number in principle. You can specify whether it is necessary to equip the structure with additional accessories shelving casters or not. They will also help you:

To keep the workspace clean.

The kitchen does not look loaded and any tool, product is at hand in a conspicuous place.

It is easy to clean, which includes a wet cloth with a minimum consumption of chemical cleaners.

The material from which the shelves are made, namely stainless steel, does not absorb odors, moisture, does not swell like its analogue made of wood.

It is more difficult to put scratches on a matte material.

It is not subject to corrosion, rotting and does not collapse the material for fastening the shelves.

It maintains 150 kilograms of loading on shelves.

The restaurant shelving stainless steel helps to eliminate the problem with the fall of the same dishes, products and makes it possible to organize products

Measurements should be taken during the planning stage of the kitchen, including work load aspects, type of use, storage and area of ​​​​the room. Particular attention should be paid to the wall shelf, which is placed in the corner gap. For example, in order to make the wall mounted metal shelving for restaurants convenient, you can order from three tiers or more:

Shelves for lids.

Shelves for drying dishes.

Shelves for working tools.

Stainless steel wall shelves have become indispensable in the complex of restaurant equipment, equipped with additional accessories. For example, one of the types is elevators, which are racks with rollers and you don’t need to waste time to run across to everyone. It is enough to pull up one of them in the process of work.

Industrial stainless steel kitchen furniture is used in kitchens of public catering and trade enterprises, warehouses, food production, in coffee shops, confectioneries and bakeries — cutting tables with shelves, sink tables, washing baths, cabinets and shelves made of stainless steel, kitchen racks for dishes and utensils, washstands and stands for equipment, stainless steel exhaust hoods.