Stairlift S200 by TK Elevator wins German Design Award 2022

India, January 12, 2022 – The stairlift S200 by TK Elevator has been awarded with the “Special Mention” provided by the prestigious German Design Award 2022 for excellent product design in the category “Medical Rehabilitation and Health Care”. Conceived by TK Home Solutions and designed with the internationally renowned Pearson Lloyd design studio, the S200 comprises the latest ergonomics and features to give customers a unique mobility experience at home. The “Special Mention” distinction of the German Design Award pays tribute to consistent design conception and implementation. In each category, the jury awards selected entries with this mark of excellence for innovative design based on their quality.

The S200 stairlift offers its users maximum independence and security in everyday life at home. Therefore, it is fully customizable to the customers’ needs in terms of functionality, safety, and comfort. Moreover, it delivers unrivalled ergonomics with the patented Advanced Swivel Levelling (ASL): The seat and footrest rotate together ensuring the closest distance to the staircase. When in motion, the seat and footrest stay aligned keeping the back and knees from twisting, creating a safe and comfortable experience for the user. Another outstanding design feature is the automatic folding of the seat and footrest. The stairlift can be stored, taking up minimal space on the staircase with just a push of a button. The S200 also offers a special feature with its built-in call-device located on the armrest that allows the user to call up to three contacts such as friends, family, and medical advisers – ensuring maximum safety. In the end, the S200 can be tailored to every individual staircase and perfectly fits into any home decor.

“After the successful launch of the S200 in 2020, we are extremely honored to have received an award for the stairlift for the third time and to have convinced the jury with our smart concept and innovative design. Many customized options were thought out to ensure the perfect fit in every home. The award highlights once again our expertise in home mobility solutions in terms of design, functionality, safety and comfort for the customer”, comments Mauro Carneiro, CEO of TK Home Solutions.

The German Design Award is an international premium prize from the German Design Council and among the most recognized design awards worldwide. There were over 4,200 entries from 60 different countries in 2021. In order to adequately reflect the diversity of the design culture, the German Design Award is divided into the segments “Excellent Product Design”, “Excellent Communications Design” and “Excellent Architecture”. In each category, awards are presented by an international jury with representatives of business science and design and acknowledge the most satisfying designs.

The stairlift S200 was already awarded with the Red Dot Award in the category “Product Design” and the “Pleine Vie” Award in France.