Stange Law Firm, PC Named as One of the “Great Companies to Work For” by Oklahoma Magazine

Oklahoma City,OK : Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce their inclusion on the “Great Companies to Work For” list by Oklahoma Magazine. The firm has two locations in Oklahoma, one in Tulsa and another in Oklahoma City. The list put forth by Oklahoma Magazine recognizes companies who reside in Oklahoma that strengthen the economy, care for employees and reflect ethical business practices. Stange Law Firm, PC was one of just ten Oklahoma law firms featured on the list, and the only firm that focuses solely on the practice of family law.

The Tulsa divorce lawyers expanded into the state of Oklahoma with the opening of the Tulsa, Oklahoma family law office in July of 2019. The firm continued expansion the following year, opening their Oklahoma City family law office in February. Stange Law Firm limits their practice to family law, and understands their role and the importance of helping clients rebuild their lives. In addition to divorce and separation, the firm assists clients with matters such as child support, child custody, paternity, adoption, prenuptial agreements, juvenile matters, modifications, guardianship, mediation, collaborative law, and other domestic relations matters.

The Oklahoma City divorce attorneys at Stange Law Firm, PC are dedicated to achieving the best possible results and helping individuals put their lives back together when they are facing a divorce, legal separation, a paternity action, or numerous other issues that affect families. Law Firm 500 has recognized Stange Law Firm as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country for the past several years. Opportunities with Stange Law Firm include a competitive starting salary, signing bonus, an outstanding benefits package, employer-matched 401K after one year, paid time-off and other incentives.

Stange Law Firm, PC is a divorce and family law firm with 21 locations across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The firm was founded in 2007 with one purpose: to provide men and women with the responsive, diligent and communicative representation they deserve when facing a divorce or any family law matter. Stange Law Firm, PC is headquartered in Clayton, MO at 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105. To schedule a consultation, call 855-805-0595 or visit www.stangelawfirm.com.

Stange Law Firm, PC in Tulsa County is located at 6660 S. Sheridan Road, Suite 240, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133. The phone number is 918-723-2008.

Stange Law Firm, PC in Oklahoma County is located at 2601 NW Expressway, Suite 411 W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. The phone number is 405-594-0633.