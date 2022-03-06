StanPlus and Even join forces to bolster emergency medical transportation services in India

Mumbai, 6th March 2022: Even – a healthtech company and healthcare provider, and StanPlus – India’s leading emergency medical response company, today announced their partnership to provide emergency medical transportation services. StanPlus and Even will work closely to ensure that patients have access to 24/7, unlimited and pan-India emergency ambulance services that include road and air ambulance transportation and doctors on call.

To ensure a hassle-free service experience, a dedicated 24/7 emergency number – 1800-121-3882 has been set up for emergency response. The call centre will pick up the call and do an online verification by generating an OTP. To generate the same the associate will request the caller to provide a registered mobile number with Even. Once the OTP is authenticated, the associate will verify the member using the OPD URL.

Even is a subscription-based healthcare service provider that focuses on giving its members high quality and accessible primary care. Its unlimited OPD services (doctor consultations and diagnostics) are a unique proposition that will make preventive care more accessible to its members. The partnership with StanPlus is a critical part of Even’s strategic vision to become a holistic healthcare provider for its members. Even launched its membership product in Bengaluru last month. The health-tech company has also partnered with leading hospital chains in Bengaluru including Narayana Health, Fortis Hospitals, and Aster DM Healthcare.Even recently raised $5 million in seed funding.

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Banerjee, co-founder and CEO, Even, said:”We are extremely excited to partner with StanPlus to offer emergency ambulance services to our members. With StanPlus’ network and focus on 8-minute emergency ambulance service anywhere in the country, we are optimistic about leveraging their expertise and understanding of this space to provide holistic healthcare experience to our members. Additionally, we want to ensure that we are able to support and assist our members in all health emergencies. The partnership with StanPlus is a strong step in that direction and will help us meet the emergency medical transportation needs of our members.”

StanPlus is committed to building India’s 911 that can successfully enable an end-to-end emergency management solution for industry players across sectors. The company recently raised $20 million in a Series A funding, led by HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore.StanPlus has created the Red Health platform to allow large hospitals, employers, health apps, wearables, cars and any other ecosystem player to enable plug-and-play medical response. This can be customized and integrated into any digital health platform. StanPlus has a hybrid fleet model that allows for a quick scale up while maintaining world-class clinical standards.

Prabhdeep Singh, co-founder and CEO, StanPlus, said: “At StanPlus, we are intent on building a ‘first minute, last mile’ healthcare paradigm with our 8-minute ambulance services. Our partnership with Even which has direct tie-ups with leading hospital chains in India will definitely assist us in reaching our goal to make our emergency medical transportation services accessible to a larger audience. We are delighted to be working together with Even to achieve our shared vision of a healthier India.”

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the critical need gaps in India’s healthcare system. With proactive efforts from the government and participation from private sector players, India is well poised to offer accessible and quality healthcare services its citizens.