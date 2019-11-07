Staqu launches JARVIS: An AI-based video analytics platform across 70 Jails

New Delhi: Driven with a vision to solve real-world problems through advanced technologies like AI, Gurgaon-based start-up Staqu has launched its video analytics platform, JARVIS, in Uttar Pradesh. The fast-growing AI start-up has established AI-powered video analytics solution with a “Video Wall” that covers CCTV footage from all of 70 prisons of Uttar Pradesh.

Staqu has concluded the first phase of integrating JARVIS in a record time of 1 month. The Phase 1 integration covers locations spread on a stretch of 900 KMs. The AI-powered video analytics tool is now live with 700 cameras from 70 prisons for multi-purpose analytics, including frisking, unauthorised access, crowd analysis, violence, FR, camera working, and intrusion detection amongst others. AI-powered video analytics is a first of its kind technology which is being used by any prison department within the country.

Commenting on the latest launch, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “It is a proud moment for us to add another spectacular solution to our AI-powered homeland security technologies. JARVIS is now no longer limited to the realms of science-fiction; we are making intelligent video analytics a reality for India’s police force, starting with the first phase of integration in Uttar Pradesh. We have installed a super video wall in Lucknow that will be powered with our expertise in artificial intelligence. It will analyse live footage from 70 UP Prisons and provide actionable insights to the police forces. We look forward to conducting similar integrations for JARVIS in the near future while empowering the Indian police with advanced AI-enabled policing solutions.”

DG, Prison Mr. Anand Kumar added, “We are glad to integrate a cutting-edge and advanced solution that will closely monitor and scrutinise all the activities that take place in a prison cell. As the digital wave spread across India, we require such smart and advanced solutions for ensuring complete security and wellbeing of the civil societies.”

Up until now, criminals and mafias have been running a network of crime right from the prisons, with unauthorised access to mobile phones, knives, guns, amongst other materials. However, JARVIS will ensure that the law enforcement authorities are notified immediately as soon as something unlawful is detected. Proving to be a robust assistance to the police forces, JARVIS is going to strengthen the nation’s fight against crime. Staqu is further working to unveil JARVIS for other security applications as well.

Staqu is currently working with eight state and UT police forces, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Telangana.