Star-cast visit Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall, Kolkata to promote ‘Shikara’

Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit in term of attendees hosted a press conference with the star cast of the film ‘Shikara’. Actors Aadil Khan, Sadia Khan and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra promoted the launch of the upcoming film at the Cinepolis theatre in Acropolis Mall, Kolkata by interacting with fans and media.

‘Shikara’ is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. Centered around the mass evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara is a classic love story portraying a love that remains unextinguished through thirty years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times, the movie has already received critical acclamations from reviewers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India said, “We believe that cinema is an effective medium to create curiosity and deliver learning to the youth. Cinépolis has always endeavored to focus on initiatives that aim to educate the audience on lesser known events, such as the Exodus of the Kashmiri pandits. With the star cast of Shikara making a presence through the meet-and-greet, enthusiastic movie lovers will get the opportunity to experience the real ambience of the film-beyond the silver screen. It’s always a great privilege to host such exciting activities, we look forward to a great response to the film and wish the entire star cast all the very best.”

