Star Pravah‘S all new Singing Reality Show – ‘MI Honar Superstar’ to be Produced by Endemol Shine India

Star Pravah is all set to launch an all-new singing reality show “Mi Honar Superstar” (“I am going to be a Super Star”) produced by Endemol Shine India. Launching on Sunday 12th January 2020 at 12 noon, the show is an opportunity for singers whose singing dreams have remained unfulfilled to prove themselves once again.

The grand premiere will see for the first time in the history of Marathi television, Mika Singh, Shaan, Sukhvinder Singh, Udit Narayan, Shalmali Kholgade and Nakash Aziz nominate participants who are striving for a second chance to make a singing career. These are talented individuals who for some reason or another had to put their singing dream on hold and pursue other avenues and careers, but will now have a second chance to present their talent to the world on the “Mi Honar Superstar” stage. Adarsh Shinde, Rahul Deshpande, Mrunal Kulkarni will be the judges of the show while Pushkar Shrotri will be the host.

“With ‘Mi Honar Superstar’, Endemol Shine India presents a new format in singing reality on Star Pravah. The platform gives a second chance to the aspiring singers to bring alive their unexplored potential. We expect to bring forth some superb singing talent on the show and will have some of the best from the music industry to mentor and guide the talent besides our formidable jury. Here’s hoping that true to its name the show does put the spotlight on the new superstars of Marathi Music! ” said Gaurav Gokhale, COO, Endemol Shine India.

“Talent is one thing that cannot be forgotten. We have seen so many cases of talented people giving up their talent their dream for household responsibilities, for families, for not being able to perceive due to lack of support, financial problems and many things. Had they got the required support and the chance to perceive their dream they could have been serious talent today and give some leading talent a run for their money. MHS on Star Pravah is such a platform that will give such talented people a second chance to fulfill their dreams of talent and give another opportunity to achieve what they left out of choice or no choice. People with great voice and in perfect tune with their talent will compete with each other. Talent will be judged by established iconic singers and dreams will turn into reality here. Life always gives a second chance…this is the same emotion.” Said Satish Rajwade – Programming Head, Star Pravah

The grand premier will see awesome performance by giants of the music Industry alongside superb talents scouted from all corners of Maharashtra. Post the grand premiere ‘Mi Honar Superstar’ will be presented to viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM .

Talking about his experience with the platform of “Mi Honar Superstar”, famous singer Shaan said “I have a lot of love for the Marathi language and I feel a sense of belonging. Marathi was my favourite subject at school and I used to get more marks in Marathi compared to other subjects. When I was asked to be present in the first episode of the “Mi Honar Superstar” by Star Pravah, I immediately agreed. I have sung Marathi songs on this platform. The special thing is – I loved the concept of the show. Very few people get a second chance in life. So, participants should make full use of this opportunity given to them. If I were to talk about a second chance in my life – I loved singing right from the time I was young. I used to sing jingles as well, however, my voice changed when I was 12. I felt it won’t be the same as earlier. After 2-3 years of practice, I got back the voice which I had earlier. This story sounds unbelievable, but this is the second chance that life gave me.”

Don’t forget to view this brand new singing reality show programme on 12th January at 12 noon and 6 pm, only on Star Pravah.