StarManch releases its musical number on the onset of Viswakarma Pujo

Kolkata, 17th September 2022: Made in India karaoke app, Star Manch has just released it’s first-ever Viswakarma Pujo song “Viswakarma Joy” on 16th September, Friday. Composed and sung by renowned Bengali singer & composer, Raghab Chatterjee and written by Rajib Chakraborty, this song celebrates the zeal of the workers while celebrating the festival.

Earlier this year, StarManch adopted the tagline, “Baaro Maashe Tero Parbon”, which literally translates to thirteen festivals in twelve months. Since then, they have been launching one song in each festival which has its mention in the Bengali calendar. This song is just another contribution to this unique music bank encapsulated by StarManch. The song portrays a raw flavour of enthusiasm embedded within the labourers and their day-long celebration on this occasion. The songs that were earlier released this year as a part of “Baaro Maashe Tero Paarbon” on various occasions like Poila Boishakh (Song Name- Poila Shobaar Thaak), Rabindra Jayanti (Song Name-Sondhepakhi), Jamai Shoshti (Song Name- Soshti Made in Heaven), Ratha Yatra (Song Name- Nayanapathagami) and Jhulan Yatra (Song Name – Elo Ki) received a huge amount of positive response from their listeners.