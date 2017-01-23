Bangalore based start-up, logistics and truck aggregator Ezytruk has raised 147,000 USD (INR 1 Crore) funding from Dubai-based investors, Mr. Ajith Nair and Mr. Anish K.

The investment will help Ezytruk establish its commercial operations, invest in marketing and IoT development as well as in its organic growth strategy.

Established in November 2015, Ezytruk is a data-driven aggregation and IoT platform for the goods transportation market place, connecting Carriers and Shippers in near real-time enabling on demand transportation for all.

CEO and Founder Mr. Srikanth Maheswarappa said, “With the support of our experienced teams and funding, Ezytruk intends to create an ecosystem bringing Shippers (those who ship goods) and Carriers (transporters who carry these goods) along with strategic OEM partners on a single connected platform built on the backbone of data-driven innovative solutions.”

Ezytruk has forged a partnership with ‘Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’ as a National Aggregator of Trucks, which brings financial benefits and cashless transactions to truckers for every liter of fuel fill with the usage of HPCL DriverTrackPlus card at their fuel stations across India.

In partnership with Digital Wallet Providers, Ezytruk will enable cashless transactions to both the Carriers and Shippers. Ezytruk plans to setup transaction outlets for drivers across highways in India for cash deposits and withdrawals as per RBI norms.

Speaking about the investment Mr. Ajith Nair said, “We are excited to invest in the growth of Ezytruk. We are certain the company is poised to change the landscape of logistics operations and bring about a disruption in the transportation marketplace.”

Mr. Anish K added, “Happy to support Ezytruk to establish itself. The logistics industry needs an aggregator platform which will help create an ecosystem of trusted Carriers, Shippers and Strategic OEM partners.”

In the last one year Ezytruk has developed and tested the Connected Transportation Platform successfully with the ‘Proof of Concept’ running on more than 100 trucks in real time. Ezytruk has in its prospective client list, some big names on both the Shippers and Carriers front that are ready to go live with the platform once it is launched.

Ezytruk has robust growth plans for 2017 with a few high-level appointments, getting 1000+ Truckers and supporting Shippers on-board, and new investments. Ezytruk will move into their new corporate office cum 24×7 customer experience centre known as the ‘Ezytruk Hub’ at the Truck Terminal, Yeshwanthpur in Bangalore, by the end of January, 2017.

Ezytruk has impressed industry experts like Anand Mutalik (CEO of Agathsya Technologies), Ravi Ramu (CEO of VBHC), Sujoy Guha (CEO & MD at CriticaLog India Private Limited) and Aravind Appaji (Secretary, Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association and Joint secretary of BCLTAA), who are on its board willing to share their expertise and guide the company in its growth.

Benefits of Ezytruk:

Using the data analytics and visualisation tools available to them on the Ezytruk platform (App and website), ‘Carriers’ will be able to improve their fleet utilisation leading to revenue growth, reduce their fleet downtime through regular maintenance alerts, reduce their fleet management administration expenses through data availability on a common dashboard, acquire new customers and service existing customers through QoS and be able to compete on an equal opportunity platform, become more efficient through vehicle and driver performance monitoring and improve the profitability of their business.

Using Ezytruk’s aggregation platform, ‘Shippers’ will get the benefit of verified and rated ‘Carriers’ on demand, ability to compare prices between Carriers in a transparent manner, real-time knowledge of the movement of their goods and warehouse space management, all from a native Android app.

Ezytruk had raised seed funding in November 2015 from private investors Mr. Narasimha B S (Co-founder) and Mrs. Jyothi Narasimha.