Start-ups are focused on retention Reveals CIEL Works

Bengaluru, 18 January 2023: CIEL Works, the research and analysis wing of CIEL which does a monthly forecast study has released its recent findings titled Latest Employment Trends in Start-ups in India today. The study revealed interesting insights, key movements along with emerging trends for 2023 in the start-up space. Offering an insight into the sector’s hiring trends last year, the study stated that hiring among Indian start-ups had been on a steady decline. The hiring experienced a 44% decline in hiring in Q4 compared to Q1 of 2022.

With the sector witnessing turbulent times, attrition continued to be a major roadblock for start-ups. Despite high attrition rates, the average median tenure increased to 1.9 years in start-ups vis-a-vis 1.7 years 6 months back. However, it is still not on par with other sectors like ITES (5.8 years), FMCG (4.1 years), and MSME Manufacturing (3.6 years).

The study further stated that 64% of the respondents (start-up employees) are willing to move to a “stable job”. Amongst these respondents, 47% have stated job security as a concern to move to another job, followed by reasons like no work-life balance (27%) and Better Pay in established firms (26%).

Commenting on this, Mr. Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO of CIEL HR Services, said “India continues to be the front-runner of the Startup ecosystem despite the current threatening economic uncertainties. This downfall is only for a transient period, it will push the start-ups to be more serious in their overall operations and set new thresholds. In this context, we see startups preferring onsite work, with 94% of job openings looking for ‘work from office’. Startups are on the lookout for highly productive and skilled talent that can adapt quickly to the changes and stay ahead of the curve.”

Adding to this, the gender diversity at start-ups across levels is yet to grow, revealed the findings of the study. Women’s representation is at 24% amongst start-ups with a negligible 11% representation in leadership positions. Lack of flexibility, shift-away from remote working culture, and inadequate support for childcare and eldercare needs continue to be hindrances for women to sustain and progress in the start-up ecosystem.

Other key findings from CIEL Works – Latest Employment Trends in Start-ups :