Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is Announcing the Semi Annual South Florida Acceleration Tour Featuring Top Local Accelerators, to be Held on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021

Fort Lauderdale, FL : Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is hosting Endeavor Miami, FAU Tech Runway, Founder Institute, Startup Boost South Florida at The Semi Annual South Florida Acceleration Tour.

The Semi Annual South Florida Acceleration Tour is a unique event, called an accelerator reverse pitch, during which top local Accelerators will be pitch battling each other, and the public will be the judge. Founders should take this opportunity to compare what’s available to them side by side.

Interested attendees should register at: https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a mission-driven, global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement. Endeavor was founded on the belief that job creation, innovation, and overall prosperity flourish where there is robust support for high-impact entrepreneurs. Launched in 1997, Endeavor has established a presence in nearly 40 markets across Latin America, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and underserved areas of Europe and the United States.

About FAU Tech Runway®

FAU Tech Runway® is a South Florida public-private partnership that serves as a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup companies. Our 28,000-square-foot collaborative working space provides entrepreneurs with a complete ecosystem in which to office, train, mentor, fund, and scale their companies from ideation through to early revenue stage.

About Founder Institute

Since 2009, over 4,500 companies have used the Founder Institute to build global businesses, solve big problems, raise over $950M in funding, recruit a team, transition from employee to entrepreneur, and more.

About Startup Boost

Startup Boost South Florida is part of a global tech startup pre accelerator program aimed at working with great early stage entrepreneurs to prepare them for accelerator programs, seed investment and revenue through a six week part time program.