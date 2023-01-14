Startup Odisha to Organize a 2-day Startup Mela to Attract Students and Stakeholders

~ Startup Odisha to felicitate “Campus Ambassadors”

Bhubaneswar, Odisha 14 January 2023: In order to showcase the prowess of Odisha’s Startup Ecosystem and orient youth toward Startups, innovation & entrepreneurship, Startup Odisha is organizing a two-day fest ~ Startup Mela, 2023 ~ at O-Hub, the incubation center in Bhubaneswar on January 15th and 16th, 2023. It is also Startup Odisha’s bid to expand its outreach among the students in various Institutes, Colleges, B-schools, and schools spread across the State so that youth develop an inclination towards startups and dwell on prospects in this domain.

Besides students and budding entrepreneurs, other stakeholders of the Startup ecosystem like Industry leaders, incubators, academicians, policymakers, investors, etc. have been invited and they would be interacting with students and sharing their valuable insights. The two-day event would be buzzing with a host of interactive activities scheduled one after the other. These are for students’ engagement and to help them understand the ecosystem better.

In a unique endeavor probably for the first time in the country, Startup Odisha in its attempt to directly reach out to the students across campuses, and in its bid to be pervasive throughout educational institutions, universities, colleges, B-schools, etc., has identified some bright students as Campus Ambassadors who apart from being prospective startups would also add value to the Startup Ecosystem of Odisha by inspiring, sensitizing, and orienting their peers to be part of startups and encourage them for entrepreneurship. Thus, Campus Ambassadors would act as a bridge between their respective academic institutions and Startup Odisha. These Campus Ambassadors would be felicitated in Mela and would be encouraged to come up with new and sparkling ideas in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Further, one of the major attractions of the Fest would be “Ask Subroto Bagchi”— a program where Shri Subroto Bagchi, Hon’ble Chairman Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), a renowned business leader and entrepreneur, would interact with students and share insights and give mantra to young entrepreneurs and students.

Also, for the first time, Startup Odisha is bringing successful Industry leaders of Odisha to connect them directly with students and Startups so that they can become part of the Startup ecosystem and contribute to it. Industry leaders from Ruchi Foodline, Falcon Marine Exports Limited, OvoFarm, and Z Estates Pvt Ltd will participate in the two-day fest.

An Exhibition of various startups across Industries and sectors would attract the audience and give them an opportunity to see these Startups from close quarters and interact with the entrepreneurs, a Hackathon for students would going to be a real brainstorming and learning session, experience sharing by various Startups would also be an enriching session, Roundtable Discussion with Incubators, Masterclass on Legal & IP compliances would help budding startup entrepreneurs understand the nuances and intricacies pertaining to Intellectual Property Rights, Patents and other Legal frameworks. Further, a Startup Quiz for students would be fascinating and mind-blowing, a panel discussion with Investors, and a Startup pitching session would mark Day 1.

While Reverse Pitching session with Incubators would help budding startup entrepreneurs know about Incubation support and handholding, a Panel discussion with Government Departments, a Masterclass on Branding & Marketing, a Debate competition for students, Leadership Talk by Industry leaders, Awards and Felicitation including felicitation of campus Ambassadors, are the host of events spanning the Day 2 i.e., January 16th, 2023.