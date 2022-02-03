Startup Post Budget quote: Harsh Shah, a co-founder of Fynd

Harsh Shah, a co-founder of Fynd, India’s leading omnichannel platform (a Reliance backed company)
“I am happy that it is not a populist budget, which shows that the government is prioritizing structural growth. An increase in capex spending is also in the right direction.
Tax on virtual goods is indirectly good as it now brings digital currency under regulatory supervision, a very positive push for cryptocurrency and Web 3.0. This would incentivize startups to create more products & services in the blockchain ecosystem.
High GST collection is also a good sign, it gives the govt appropriate resources to boost this long-term plan. The cap on surcharge on capital gains on any asset is a great thing especially for startup ESOP holders”