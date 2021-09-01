StartupHR Toolkit helps HRs and entrepreneurs Save Time, Money, and Effort

SutraHR has been a pioneer of startup hiring in India. Their experience is immense, having recruited 5000+ professionals over the past decade. At the start of the pandemic, when many companies went on hiring freeze, SutraHR saw an opportunity in HR documents space and launched India’s 1st HR TOOLKIT – ‘StartupHR Toolkit’. The idea behind StartupHR Toolkit is to make HR Documentation an easy and quick process. Today, more than 12000 organizations are using StartupHR Toolkit.

It is a known fact that making HR Docs is a time-consuming process. Creating these documents, policies, letters, etc., is not an easy task, especially in the ever-evolving Startup and SME Industry. Imagine wasting precious time in writing and making documents, which in itself would not be an affordable thing to do. This has generated demand for a product like StartupHR Toolkit, which consists of ready-to-use HR document templates. Being in the HR industry for more than a decade helped SutraHR understand the need for a product that makes the whole documentation process hassle-free. StartupHR Toolkit majorly targets SMEs and businesses that cannot afford to have a designated HR Manager or HR Department. Even if there is a designated HR Department, StartupHR Toolkit makes their lives hassle-free and focuses on other essential aspects of the business. The StartupHR Toolkit is designed to save both time and money.

StartupHR Toolkit is the smartest way to make HR Docs. They aim to be the go-to product when it comes to the HR documentation process. The toolkit contains 1000+ Job Descriptions, 200+ Employee Policies, 90+ HR Manuals, 60+ Letter Templates, 200+ HR forms and much more.

Mr. Waqar Azmi, Founder & CEO, StartupHR Toolkit, said, “Our experience of over a decade in the HR domain has made us aware of the many problems which an HR Professional faces in their day-to-day life. HR documentation is one of them. Official documents create credibility for the employer by showing that employees are treated fairly and consistently. We have compiled over 2000+ HR Docs from some of the most experienced HR professionals in the industry. All of the documents are legally compliant and are up to date. Our vision is to be the go-to destination for any HR Docs and in the process help employers build a strong relationship with their employees.”

StartupHR Toolkit offers its customers ready-to-use HR Templates to make the documentation process hassle-free. The StartupHR Toolkit offers is available for a minimal amount of Rs. 3,499 for 1 year and Rs 19,999 for lifetime access and free updates.

StartupHR Toolkit is a fully integrated digital product, it can be bought online at www.startuphrtoolkit.com. Once you complete the payment, you can download all the templates in one click.

About SutraHR:

SutraHR is one of Asia’s fastest-growing HR companies that aspire to be amongst the top three HR companies based in India in the next two years. The aim is to become a highly experiential and inspiring HR brand. SutraHR works with companies in the e-commerce, mobile, and new-age technology space, where companies go from zero to billion dollars in less than five years. As a market leader, the company has a massive advantage of revolutionizing HR practices in India. SutraHR is a multi-million dollar enterprise having the strength of 60+ employees and gunning for 100+ employees in a year’s time.