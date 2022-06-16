Analysts have analyzed the list of startups that have appeared worldwide since the pandemic and have become popular in 2022.

Promising markets for startups in 2022

The past two years have been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted all sectors of the economy. It drove the world into a digital environment, where more innovative solutions are required for comfortable living. Tools previously worked only to improve the customer experience are now indispensable: grocery delivery, contactless payment, e-commerce, video conferencing, telemedicine, and others.

Despite the pandemic, the venture capital market is booming – 2021 surpassed 2020 in terms of deal volume. So let’s take a closer look at what business areas are currently trending and in demand in the startup industry.

Cloud services

The steady growth in demand for cloud technology is one of the leading business trends of recent years. Their use has allowed many companies to continue operating during the coronavirus lockdown. In addition, cloud services have enabled companies to quickly and relatively economically (as compared to the organization and expansion of their data centers) build additional capacity.

Cybersecurity

The trend of increasing cybersecurity measures is not losing its relevance. Due to the transition to remote working, the increase in online services used, and the global digitalization of business in general, the demand for information security (IS) solutions is growing. The number of threats and acts of cybercriminals is increasing every year – only in the 1st half of 2022 did the number of cyber attacks on the world’s critical infrastructure grow by 150%.

According to analysts’ forecasts, in 2022, the volume of the information security market will expand by 66% and reach $ 202 billion. One of the trends in 2021 became cyber insurance against different types of threats: network intrusions, virus ransomware, and data theft. But premiums in this area increased by 29% in 2021, hindering its development. In addition, companies that do not have an established management system are forced to make special payments, which often exceed the services’ budgets. As a result, investing in developing in-house cybersecurity departments is becoming more profitable than paying insurance premiums.

Long-term trends in cybersecurity include:

Extended Detection and Response;

Secure Access Service Edge;

processes for ensuring protection against supply chain attacks.

Sunmill – solar power plants

This startup was incorporated in May 2020 but has become the most successful in 2022. The startup’s primary goal is to make creating solar parks as simple and accessible as a Google search. In addition, according to the owners of Sunmill, the startup aims to bring together the finances of investors and landowners to build solar power plants.

The startup participated in Prototron’s spring round before launching a public co-funding company on Fundwise. In one week alone, the startup raised 100,000 euros.

Notably, in the first quarter of 2021, this startup had the most significant turnover of any young company – 250 thousand euros.

ShopZ – stores for commerce

This startup was registered in June 2020. ShopZ’s mission is simple e-commerce and an opportunity for everyone to monetize their products. The startup offers businesses not just to create e-commerce stores but a comprehensive sales platform that helps develop, expand and manage an e-commerce store quickly.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company had a turnover of 127 thousand euros. In 2022 the turnover almost doubled.

Income is investing in loans.

Income is developing a next-generation P2P peer-to-peer trading platform, providing everyone with safer and more transparent investing. It was launched in 2020. As the owners of the company themselves state, investors made an income for investors. The startup’s goal is for everyone to invest in loans and easily earn passive income.

In the first quarter of 2022, the startup recorded a turnover of 150 thousand euros.

Enty – back-office management

Enty is a single control panel for all back-office operations, where the customer can manage all business processes. The company was incorporated in late 2020. As the company owners point out, the startup aims to solve basic tasks such as company registration, tax reporting, and investment management.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company had a turnover of 55 thousand euros.

Respiray – an alternative to a face mask

This startup was founded during the pandemic in 2020. And the company’s significant development is directly related to the spread of COVID-19 – ‘it is an alternative to a face mask that kills viruses. The wearable air purifier with ultraviolet LEDs does not cover the face, is worn around the neck, disinfects the air by destroying DNA and RNA of harmful viruses, and blows 99% of the purified air onto the front of the face. The device purifies up to 55 liters of air per minute – four times more than the average person breathes at rest.

World-renowned media outlets such as the Daily Mail, Reuters, and CNN have already written about the startup. In the first quarter of 2021, the turnover was 30 thousand euros. Now the turnover is more than 50 thousand.

Virtonomics – a game for entrepreneurs

Virtonomics Entrepreneur is a multiplayer online business simulator for training aspiring entrepreneurs. The startup launched in 2020. The main feature is a realistic virtual market and competitive environment for finding and testing business ideas and hypotheses. And a virtual model of the company and business processes was created to experiment and try business strategies. The company had a turnover of 45 thousand euros in the first quarter of 2022.

Skillus – Finding Employees

The Skillus app selects freelancers based on local demand, allowing consumers to find help with everyday tasks immediately. It was launched in 2020.

The company has already received an investment of 60 thousand euros, and the turnover in the first quarter was almost 40 thousand euros.

WehireAI – assesses employees when they are hired

This startup helps companies be more efficient in their employee selection process. The main features are the use of evaluation based on neurobiological games and emotion recognition. Everything is in play here: 25,000 data points that reveal a candidate’s potential; gamification helps assess critical attitudes and character traits; algorithms provide verified behavioral data that evaluates the real potential and ensures no bias.

The startup was founded in 2022 and has already received an investment of 160 thousand euros.

DUCKT – for electric transport

Europeans have recently started actively using electric scooters, bicycles, and scooters. Therefore, the startup DUCKT has developed adapters for recharging such vehicles. They can be placed anywhere, even under city lights, benches, or other furniture. Even solar panels can be used to get a charge.

TravelTube – YouTube for the travel business

This startup was founded in 2021. TravelTube provides reliable, real-time travel information from locals and other travel experts. You can also chat with travelers worldwide, find out restaurant information, and even make reservations here. In addition, tour guides from around the world have started using this service to promote their video content, and potential tourists have the opportunity to view how the tour goes and book it.