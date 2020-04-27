Startups thriving on technology amidst the slump

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly thrown a curveball at businesses while making them gasp. Almost everything has come to a standstill, Though this has hampered most of the sectors including travel & tourism, auto, real estate, consumer electronics and retail among others, there lies a silver lining for sectors like e-learning, digital content & news, agritech, etc. Even if the productions and shoots of advertisements are on hold, several startups are putting their faith in AI and ML to go through the tough times.

Here is a list of few such startups that are gaining traction despite the market slowdown.

Byju’s

The lockdown has resulted in the suspension of classes, as a result there is a sharp increase in demand for online learning. Recently, Byju’s has witnessed a 60 percent increase in the number of new students using the app daily. It is running attractive offers to get the maximum number of users, and is also inviting applications for a backend engineer who will be responsible for writing high quality codes and unit tests.

AgriBazaar

The covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns are grounding industries around the world, and it is perhaps the biggest challenge in a generation for the agriculture sector in India. In the wake of the current situation AgriBazaar, India’s largest agri-tech marketplace is working closely with farmers, state governments and procurement agencies to allow trade from the safety of their homes. As a full-stack agritech player, AgriBazaar has replicated the physical mandi to an (electronic) e-mandi aggregator model through which once a farmer registers and uploads his produce, buyers can give orders for the purchase. And, once the deal is complete, AgriBazaar facilitates the logistics of picking up the grain from the farmer’s doorstep and delivering it to the buyers’ warehouse.

DB Digital

India’s leading digital products startup offering the best news products – (Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar and Divya Marathi), DB Digital is thriving on AI and ML, and is firming its grip over the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Because of the lockdown, a majority of Indians have now shifted to the digital mediums for news, and DB digital through its product offerings is serving tens of millions of users across the country on a daily basis, in multiple languages including Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi. The startup offers the latest updates on the recent happenings from India and across the world. With the seamless use of high-end tech tools, it offers authentic and latest updates across subjects like politics, sports, business, health, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

BridgeLabz

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP, one of India’s largest IP-driven incubation labs aimed at nurturing engineering talent and ideas in the emerging technology space, has launched “CodinClub” a 30-day online coding boot camp for engineers pan-India. The decision comes in the view of the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The boot camp is aimed at bridging the existing skill-gap amongst fresh engineering talent by equipping them with industry-relevant coding skills and from the comfort of their homes. BridgeLabz has created the boot camp to help bring learners to a basic coding proficiency level in the current situation. Currently, Bridgelabz is charging a very nominal fee from the students to ensure it can support the large number of students signing up with help from external faculty who are also Bridgelabz Alumni.

Momspresso

As the nation battles towards Covid-19 eradication, the lockdown period has brought a shift of the Indian marketing community and Brands towards digital media. To inspire and engage with the community during lockdown, Momspresso, a UGC platform is helping brands to conceptualize and launch digital campaigns with the help of Influencers, Content Creators etc and leveraging the traffic on their social media platforms across 10 different languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Kannada. Recently, several brands like Kellogs, Penguin House Indian, Fevicreate, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank etc have partnered with Momspresso to drive digital campaigns.

GyFTR (Vouchagram)

GyFTR, is an online-to-offline (O2O) technology solution platform which enables brand currencies and creates a digital gifting & rewards ecosystem for people to interact and transact in real time. It is allowing 150+ brands to issue and accept Gift Voucher and Redeem various Bank loyalty points directly at the POS. Through its technology GyFTR is not only strongly contributing to the Global Gifting Market which is estimated at $30 billion in the next 4-5 years of which $400 million would be attributed to the digital space but also helping people maintain social distancing and still surprise their loved ones.