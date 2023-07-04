StartupTN Automotive, EV & Smart Mobility Forum launched

Chennai, July 4, 2023: Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, branded as StartupTN, functioning under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, as the State Nodal Agency for Startup and Innovation, is taking strides to make Tamil Nadu the preferred global Startup destination. As part of the initiatives, StartupTN launched the Automotive, Electric Vehicle, and Smart Mobility Forum yesterday.

It was launched by Thiru. V. Vishnu, I.A.S., Managing Director & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Startup ecosystem stakeholders at the Anna Centenary Library, Chennai. Thiru. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO of StartupTN, while addressing the gathering elaborated on the Sectoral Forum initiative of StartupTN and the curated high-impact activities in the pipeline to benefit Startups, aspirants, and other stakeholders.

Thiru. Sivarajah said that the Startup ecosystem requires niche platforms for every sector to share knowledge and to mutually offer technical and business mentoring and support. To create engagement and connect the relevant domain experts under one umbrella, stakeholders from different institutional structures have been onboarded on the forum. The forums will have focused sessions, collaborations, and networking by involving the different stakeholders of the sectors.

The “Automotive, Electric Vehicle and Smart Mobility Forum” is the first such strategic forums to bring together sectoral Startups, innnovators, corporates, experts, industry bodies, aspirants, incubators, mentors, investors, Government departments, and other stakeholders for focused collaborations to make Tamil Nadu a leader in the sectors. StartupTN would facilitate them, extend all possible avenues to support them, and also keep track of their progress, Thiru. Sivarajah added.

On this occasion, StartupTN also inked Memorandums of Understanding with Bosch and Mahindra & Mahindra to enable Corporate – Startup connects for mentoring, product validation, testing, Startup, and corporate collaborations. Another salient feature of the event was a Panel Discussion on “Fostering Stakeholders Engagement in the Startup Ecosystem”, by eminent personalities from the industry. The launch was followed by a networking session.