StartupXseed leads INR 14cr ($1.9M) Pre-Series A Round in Zenduty

India, 27th October, 2021: Zenduty, a B2B SaaS incident management platform has raised INR 14 crore ($1.9 million) as a part of their Pre Series A round, led by Deep Technology and SaaS VC StartupXseed Ventures, along with participation from Powerhouse Ventures, Titan Capital, Supermorpheus, 100X Entrepreneurs, Kwaish, and SF-based Secure Octane Fund, existing and new investors including Anand Chandrasekaran, Sumesh Menon, Ashish Toshniwal, Viral Bajaria, Premal Shah, Rajesh Sawhney, and GSF.

Launched in 2019 by DevOps engineers Vishwa Krishnakumar and Ankur Rawal, Zenduty helps engineering teams recover from downtime faster.

Fast-growing companies are operating at speeds, scales, and complexities where things can break often, and they have very broad consequences for their business and customers. A vast majority of companies globally including many Fortune 100 companies who traditionally have a high uptime are now rapidly adopting site reliability engineering(SRE) practices within their teams, along with implementing incident management processes that scale with their businesses. Zenduty aims to be an essential part of their site reliability engineering stack.

Ankur Rawal, CTO & Co-founder of Zenduty said, “Recovering from downtime is tough and requires multiple stakeholders across different teams to come together to solve a complex problem. Having seen incidents closely from the lenses of production engineers, support teams, business owners, and end-users, we built Zenduty with a focus on collaboration, transparency, intelligence, automation, and post-incident learning.”

Vishwa Krishnakumar, CEO & Co-founder of Zenduty said, We have been doubling every five months for the past 18 months. This round of investment along with our great set of strategic investors will help us increase our growth momentum and our market share in our key markets of North America and Europe. We are also looking forward to building a world-class, inclusive, and diverse team and accelerating product research and innovation.”

“We did multiple deep dives and found Zenduty’s team and tech stack to be among the top in the market. Vishwa and Ankur are an addition to our pool of Indian Founders who are building a global B2B company. We are putting all our knowledge and connections on getting the best for the company.” said Mr. BV Naidu, Managing Partner, StartupXseed Ventures.

Mr. Ravi Thakur, Designated Partner, StartupXseed Ventures added that “We have been tracking this space for some time and discovered Zenduty’s approach to be very effective. Also, multiple CXOs in our network validated the product and we led the round, backed with strong insights.”

StartupXseed ventures is more than half a decade old and had earlier invested in top B2B Indian startups like DarwinBox (renowned as a Future Unicorn), Bellatrix (Forbes Asia ‘100 To Watch’), AUS (India’s Top Drone Company) amongst others. They had launched their second fund of INR 200 Cr in Aug 2021 and within a year, they have raised INR 180 Cr from their LPs.