StarWind VSAN and StarWind HCI Appliance Win IT Central Station’s Peer Awards for 2021

Beverly, MA : StarWind Virtual SAN (VSAN) was the highest-ranked solution while StarWind HyperConverged Appliance made Top 3 on IT Central Station’s SDS Category list based on reviews from real users.

StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, has won the prestigious #1 IT Central Station Peer Award for 2021. StarWind VSAN was the highest-ranking solution to receive a Peer Award in the Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Category. Along with it, StarWind HyperConverged Appliance (HCA) is Top 3 in the same category.

IT Central Station is the leading technology review site in Cybersecurity, DevOps, and IT. Enterprise tech decision-makers rely on IT Central Station’s in-depth peer product reviews and unparalleled peer-driven content.

IT Central Station’s Peer Awards rank the world’s best tech products based on authentic, timely reviews from verified users. Every reviewer on the site is verified to help buyers make well-informed, smart business decisions.

“StarWind designs its solutions with user experience, sustainability, quality, functionality, and reasonable pricing in mind. StarWind is honored to receive these awards as they mark that the aims of our solutions effectively correspond to the modern demands of our real-life customers. What better praise can you get?”

– Anton Kolomyeytsev, CEO, StarWind Software Inc.

Here are some excerpts of what customers say about StarWind on IT Central Station:

“The hardware footprint is great. We’ve got two 2U servers which replaced four 2U servers. Granted, they were about three years old at that point, but we actually increased our processing capacity [thanks to StarWind HCA] by about 50 percent while keeping our storage capacity about the same. We’ve actually been able to downgrade to a half rack from a full rack because we’ve gotten rid of some of our network equipment and some of our additional storage arrays.”

– Owner at Data Barn

https://www.itcentralstation.com/product_reviews/starwind-hyperconverged-appliance-review-69216-by-huntermorgan

“The most valuable feature is the reliable storage replication, which enables me to create a robust infrastructure to run our business. StarWind Virtual SAN allowed us to eliminate the need for any physical SANs. We also got rid of the expensive fiber-channel equipment. Now, we just have two servers that form the StarWind nodes and that’s it! All of our storage, networking that includes 1GB and 10GB Ethernet, and compute power are all housed in the StarWind Virtual SAN solution. It’s simple and very reliable.”

– Head of Information Technology at Baker Tilly BVI & Baker Tilly Cayman

https://www.itcentralstation.com/product_reviews/starwind-virtual-san-review-70999-by-norman-allen

“Highly available storage is the most valuable feature. The entire rollout is hyper-converged and requires no extra storage further than the hosts in which Hyper-V is running. Another feature that has been great is the support from StarWind in general. We have their proactive support package on the main cluster that employs StarWind Virtual SAN.”

– IT Supervisor at Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc.

https://www.itcentralstation.com/product_reviews/starwind-virtual-san-review-117917-by-justin-graves

Winners were determined based on reviews verified and published between January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using IT Central Station’s algorithms, as explained in detail here.

Learn more about the ranking, badge, and what real users have to say, or leave your own review about Virtual SAN or HCI Appliance from StarWind on its dedicated IT Central Station Product Review Page.