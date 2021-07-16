State Tretyakov Gallery and Rosatom launched “Collection of Impressions. Photographers and designers on travelling” exhibition

Moscow, 16th July 2021– On July 7, 2021, the State Tretyakov Gallery in partnership with the Moscow Design Museum and ROSATOM State Corporation’s Engineering Division launched the exhibition “Collection of Impressions. Photographers and designers on travelling”.

The exposition displays 11 art installations of modern Russian designers and architects as well as photographs of the ASE International Photo Awards 2020 runners-up from India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Hungary, Finland, Turkey, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Russia. Industrial, graphic, book, furniture and light design items as well as textiles and ceramics complement photographs, creating new meanings and associations. The exposition, designed by the prominent graphic artist Igor Gurovich, presents the works of leading Russian designers and architects: Andrey Bartenev, Denis Simachev, Yaroslav Rassadin, Katya Bochavar, Svetlana Tegin, Sergey Smirnov, Victoria Andreyanova, ARCHPOLE and many others. Viktor Osadchev’s music guides through the exposition, transporting the audience across the halls and taking it to imaginary trip from one continent to the other.

The exhibition features travel, which is the thing we all miss so mush amid the pandemic. Its itinerary passes through emotions and recollections, sights and sounds, stories to remind how travel is rejuvenating and what it inspires for.

“I think many of us love to travel more than anything else. The exhibition gives us a chance to visit various countries. This is an exciting combination of photographs with modern design, style, fashion and ceramics items. All this transforms into a travel across space, into an extremely important message for all of us: do our best to preserve the beautiful planet we all live on,” told Zelfira Tregulova, General Director of the State Tretyakov Gallery.

“We have participated in a great and important event, it is an incredible experience for us. We have dedicated this exposition to all countries we are collaborating with. Countries that value the nuclear industry development. At the exhibition you will see wonderful pictures taken by photographers and travel enthusiasts. These photographs reflect the work of Russian nuclear scientists. These are not only majestic cooling towers and reactors where you can meet them, you can also see them outdoors, enjoying the nature, which we preserve due to the nuclear technology. The designers and photographers’ works give a special spirit to the exhibition space, and every visitor can certainly sense that,” said Nikolay Podorov, Senior Vice President for Corporate Functions of ASE JSC, at the exhibition launch.

The accompanying audio guide recorded by Tim Ilyasov, lecturer at the British Higher School of Art and Design, fashion researcher and journalist, has been prepared before the exhibition launch. An education program is also envisaged.

The exhibition will run until September 26, 2021. Address: 10, Krymsky Val, New Tretyakov Gallery, West Wing, site of the Moscow Design Museum.