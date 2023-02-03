Statement from Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Union Budget 2023-24

Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We welcome the forward-looking budget presented by our Hon’ble Finance Minister. The budget has rightly been referred to as the vision of Amrit Kaal. This year’s budget brings a big boost to India’s economy by covering all the verticals for the holistic development of the nation. The sanctioning of Rs. 35,000 crores for energy transition is a significant step toward India’s net zero goals and will undoubtedly provide a much-needed push to a sustainable tomorrow. Tax exemptions on capital goods, lithium-ion batteries, and further reduction of customs duty will accelerate green mobility and rapid transition towards electric vehicles, making the sector stronger than before. We are eagerly looking forward to the government’s ambitious vision for upgrading the EV infrastructure ecosystem. Further relaxation on personal taxes and push for job creation will bring sustainability in the market and increase purchasing power. Domestic consumption is a prime driving force for the economy. With the infrastructure boost and effective capital expenditure, the industry is optimistic that this budget will definitely augur well for the economic recovery and overall growth of the country.”