Staubli Opens $15 Million Facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, August 28, 2023: Stäubli, a leading global industrial and mechatronic solution provider, has opened a $15 million facility in Bengaluru. The 25,000 sq. ft office strengthens Stäubli’s presence in the region, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing growth and innovation in India. The company conducted the ‘Stäubli Partnership Forum India’ event to showcase its innovative solution capabilities and the new facility to partners. With over 100 employees, the expansion demonstrates Stäubli’s efforts towards local job creation and economic development.

The new facility located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, represents three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service center. Bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency.

Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India, said “This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localization efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India. We are dedicated to creating solutions that fit India’s unique demands. India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Stäubli Group and with this expansion, Stäubli aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations.” Gerald Vogt, Stäubli’s Global Chief Executive Officer, stated, “At Stäubli, we have been dedicated to delivering premium quality products and services for over 130 years. Our reliability and technical excellence are a result of our employee’s consistent focus on innovation and our industrial customers. Committed to forging lasting bonds, we cherish our relationships with customers, colleagues, and partners. We recognize the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India’s growth and our valued partners. As we look forward, we are excited to continue creating opportunities for success and progress.”

With a focus on industries such as the Railway, Automotive, Pharma, and Power, Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics, and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in multiple industrial sectors.