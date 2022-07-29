Stay Fresh Round the Clock with the Exclusive Range of Deodorants by French Essence

The intense heat waves in the summer season can tire anyone easily and also make one prone to feeling low and irritable. Body odour induced by sweating is another major concern for most of us during this season. With the rapid advancements in the beauty industry, investing in good deodorants and perfumes has become a necessity and this necessity has gained a whole new level. There are numerous options available along with indefinite types based on compositions.

With unique fragrances and affordable pricing, French Essence offers a wide range of products and has something for everyone – from perfumes, to deodorants, from Body Wash to gifting options and some exciting combinations. The brand’s deodorant range includes deodorant with all day odour protection and is apt. For every skin type.

1. French Essence Intense:

The irresistible charm of a trinity of notes. The Formulations that contain handpicked exotic ingredients from France, carefully crafted by French masters. This spray of French goodness adapts to Indian climatic conditions and skin type. Spray it just once, and enjoy long-lasting fragrance throughout the day. Top Notes are Thyme and Saffron, middle notes are Leather and Woody notes and base notes are Suede and Amber.

2. French Essence Recharge:

Embark on an escapade with fresh and wild notes of French Essence Recharge. It is carefully crafted with extracts of exotic bergamot, rare moroccan jasmine, and oakmoss to give you an experience of wild open spaces. Top notes are pineapple, Bergamot, blackcurrant leaves and apples. Mid notes are birch, pink berries, patchouli, Jasmine and base notes are ambergris, sandalwood, oak moss, vanilla.

3. French Essence Triumph:

Bathe in the cooling French essence of TRIUMPH and spark your surroundings with a new aura. The splashes of Mediterranean seas when combined with the evergreen rosemary intensifies freshness and makes you irresistible. Feel the symphony of coriander notes and base tones of cedarwood that give this deodorant an unparalleled elegance. Top notes are bergamot, neroli, rosemary, lemon. Mid notes are jasmine, oak, coriander and moss and base notes are cedarwood, Tonka bean, sandalwood and musk

4. French Essence Oud:

Fresh citrusy notes blended with the sweetness of coconut, along with spicy and woody patchouli. The formulations that contain handpicked exotic ingredients from France, carefully crafted by French masters. This spray of French goodness adapts to Indian climatic conditions and skin type. Spray it Just once, and enjoy long-lasting fragrance throughout the day. Top note is citrus, middle note is coconut and base note is oud.

5. French Essence Bloom:

Sweet and citrusy. The inspiration is Exotic flowers from French fields. Top notes are Citrusy lemon, aromatic lavender, and bergamot. Middle notes are Geranium and spices of Cedarwood. The Formulations contain handpicked exotic ingredients from France, carefully crafted by French masters. This spray of French goodness adapts to Indian climatic conditions and skin type

6. French Essence Grace:

A blast of floral and citrusy goodness. The miracles of nature all around us. Top notes are Citrus bergamot. Middle notes are Blackcurrant and fresh rose. Formulations contain handpicked exotic ingredients from France, carefully crafted by French masters. This spray of French goodness adapts to Indian climatic conditions and skin type.

The range is travel-friendly, thanks to their compact size.

