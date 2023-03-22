Stay Summer ready with Better Beauty

Mumbai, March 2023 – As the weather transitions from cool to hot, the intense heat can cause various skin issues such as tanning, dullness, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and sun spots. Pollution and humidity only add to the issues that we face. To combat these problems and take better care of your skin during the summer, it’s important to stay hydrated and protect your skin. Better Beauty’s VC20 Intense Boost and Skin Buffet serum can be helpful in achieving these goals, allowing you to enjoy the summer season without worrying about the impact on your skin.

Better Beauty is a collection of clean beauty skincare products created by Anita Hassanandani and available on Vanity Wagon, Amazon, and the Better Beauty website.

VC20 Intense Boost Face Serum

Vitamin C, Ferulic Acid, and Hyaluronic Acid are the major ingredients that make the VC 20 Intense Boost Serum distinct from others. The skin will look more radiant and will be protected from free radicals and sun damage by including vitamin C in your daily skin care regimen. A plant-based antioxidant called ferulic acid is mostly used to combat free radicals. It frequently functions well with additional antioxidant components, particularly Vitamin C.

Skin Beauty Buffer Face Serum

Along with Hyaluronic Acid, Glycoin Natural, and other nutrients, the Skin Beauty Buffet is supplemented with Niacinamide and Alpha Arbutin as its key ingredients. Alpha Arbutin is a natural skin lightener that helps erase pigmentation and spots while balancing out skin tones. Tyrosinase activity, which controls the amount of melanin produced by your skin, is inhibited by this substance. Lesser tyrosine and melanin result in decreased pigmentation, black patches, and an evener complexion. A stable vitamin with numerous well-established topical advantages is niacinamide. Niacinamide works as an antioxidant to fight free radicals, reduces hyperpigmentation, improves skin suppleness, lessens redness and blotchiness, and hydrates the skin. It improves skin brightness, lessens acne, restores the skin barrier, and is excellent for sensitive skin and redness.