Steadfast Nutrition Powers Asia’s Biggest Fitness Festival, Big Boost to India’s Fitness Industry

Asia’s biggest event in the fitness, health, and bodybuilding world- the International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF) 2022 kicked off today in the national capital at Pragati Maidan. India’s leading sports and wellness nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition is a major force behind the three-day jamboree that will draw 600 athletes from India and across the world, over 150 fitness brands, industry experts, businesses, and a lakh of spectators including health enthusiasts. The highlights of the colossal event are the country’s biggest bodybuilding championship- the Sheru Classic, and the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) national tournaments.

In the attendance at the mega-event are Bollywood celebrities and several famous athletes including Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, legendary American bodybuilder Rich Gaspari, renowned bodybuilding champion Dexter ‘The Blade’ Jackson, renowned TV actors and Steadfast athletes Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, Shweta Gulati and Shikha Chhabra, India’s pioneer bodybuilding athlete Rita Jairath, fitness model Sergei Constance, world champion Sangram Chougule and Indian athlete and former Mr Universe Suneet Jadhav.

Asked why Steadfast Nutrition has thrown its weight behind the event, Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition, says, “We have associated with the IHFF since not only does it bring key players of the country’s rapidly-growing health and wellness industry under one roof, but also enhances the visibility of Indian brands at a global level, which instils confidence in our country’s capabilities in this arena among global consumers. India is a powerhouse of sporting talent. By sponsoring these tournaments, we want to draw a clear road map for the success of Indian athletes at the global level and make winning a habit for them. The zeal to develop oneself physically and mentally has fuelled the passion for bodybuilding and MMA among Indian youth. Yet, these sports haven’t gone mainstream like cricket, football, or tennis. By presenting contests like these, we want to make bodybuilding and MMA lucrative career options. Success in national and international contests can secure lucrative sponsorships from leading companies. Then only will we be able to fulfil our long-term aim of making India the Sports Capital of the World by 2050.”

Steadfast has collaborated with the biggest names in the fitness and bodybuilding industry for the championship- Manish Gandhi, the organiser of the IHFF and Sheru Angrish, founder of the Sheru Classic and a renowned name in the bodybuilding industry.

The Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers will allow India’s bodybuilders to earn pro cards from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB), which can catapult them into international pro leagues. Being an IFBB Pro is the dream of most building athletes, and is considered a gateway to Mr Olympia- the world’s ultimate bodybuilding championship.

The hotly anticipated MMA Championship is also set to be a nail-biter and will witness the participation of 200 athletes across India and the world. This is the second year in a row that Steadfast is presenting the event.

Steadfast Nutrition has empowered countless athletes to medal-winning performances internationally and at the national level. One of them, Nilakanta Sharma, was a part of the Olympics gold medal-winning hockey squad. another, Dalima Chhibber, is a member of the women’s football team and has brought glory to the country many times. A third, Biju George, is a fielding coach for Delhi Capitals IPL team and has guided the women’s cricket team and U19 team to victory. Recently, Steadfast Athlete Priyanka Mohite brought glory to the country by becoming the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8000 m.