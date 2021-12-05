Steadfast Nutrition Presenting Partner at IHFF, Asia’s largest Health, Sports & Fitness Festival in Mumbai

Photo: Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition with Rita Jairath (Judge- IFBB Pro League) and Steadfast athletes

Mumbai, 5th December 2021: Steadfast Nutrition is once again the presenting partner for the 2021 International Health, Sports & Fitness Festival (IHFF). Two key championships at the event- the Olympia Amateur India, and the Sheru Classic- will attract athletes, fitness enthusiasts, businesses, and spectators from across the globe to showcase and celebrate strength, health, and lives. Kickstarted today, the championships are taking place at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, for three days till December 5, witnessing the participation of more than 1000 athletes from all around the globe.

Speaking about this renowned partnership, Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition said, “The idea behind Steadfast organising the event is to build the future of the nation, channelise youth’s energy into something productive & to put Indian bodybuilders on the global map. Being the main presenter of this mega event, Steadfast aims to support the entire bodybuilding community. The company wishes to educate bodybuilders about the changing nutritional requirements. The vision is to make India Sports Capital of the World by 2050.”

The Olympia Amateur is considered the road to the bodybuilding world’s biggest championship- Mr Olympia. The championship will consist of categories such as Men’s Bodybuilding, Men’s classic physique, Women’s figure, Women’s physique, Women’s bikini, Women’s Fitness, and Women’s wellness. Winners will be awarded three pro cards for each division with a total of 24 IFBB Pro Cards. The other event – the Sheru Classic Pro-qualifiers series will have two categories: Bikini Model Hunt and Men’s classic physique.

As one of the most popular and strategic events related to India’s growing Health & Wellness industry, the IHFF 2021 will bring together key players of the industry under one crown. Furthermore, it would provide exhibitors with a unique one-on-one platform with the existing clientele and potential new business prospects or partners.

Steadfast Nutrition has empowered countless athletes, including bodybuilders, to medal-winning performances. From the Olympics to the Olympia, Steadfast athletes have made history and achieved the impossible. Steadfast athletes Dr Mridula Saikia and Dr Rita Jairath are themselves pro cardholders.

Steadfast Nutrition is a premium sports and wellness nutrition division of Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd. introduced to offer high-quality supplements to professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The brand was conceived in September 2017 with an idea to cater to the customers with premium quality Sports Nutrition & Wellness Supplements. Its vision is to make India the world’s Sports Capital by 2050.