Steelbird Helmets to launch first ever ladies helmet- SBH-26 BELLA Helmets

Steelbird to soon unveil helmets that bring style & comfort for women in January 2021.

Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited to soon make public its new range of SBH-26 BELLA helmets for the passionate lady riders! Undisputedly, a helmet is as essential to women as it is to men. The helmet manufacturer has thought of introducing for the first time ever a sturdy and exquisite helmet exclusively for women riders. The biggest USP of this model is that for the first time in the world a model is being launched which is specifically designed for women. Until now there were unisex helmets that would have a decal which would give it the look of a helmet which is for ladies, but this helmet’s shell is designed only for women. The air vents have an embroidery design on them because women love to see embroidery on their sarees etc. so the vents are a perfect balance of modern and tradition. The shape of the air vents is very elegant (leaf shaped) and have been designed keeping the women rider in mind. So is the design of the ratchet cover. It has a beautiful design which draws its inspiration from a flower.

Another differentiating factor of the upcoming model from the other unisex versions would be in terms of its shape and fit of the helmet. The shape of the helmet is designed keeping in view the needs of the female riders. The curves are beautifully designed that would enhance the look of the female rider once she wears this helmet and ventures out. This helmet is not a boring design but a helmet that a lady rider would love to wear and ride.

The interior of the helmet too is very comfortable and its fit will be loved by the female riders because of its soft fabric and light weight.

Giving a sneak peek into the upcoming model, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird said, “Safety is something that should not be compromised, no matter what and therefore helmet is something that is quintessential when it comes to riding two wheelers.

Our upcoming model of ladies’ helmets is sure to be a hit because of its astounding designs, helmet décor, added comfort, assured safety, and robust construction. And yes, these helmets for women are going to be different not just in terms of its looks but even design and features from what comes for men. Helmets for women are lighter, compact, sleek, more stylish in appearance and definitely more comfortable to wear for women. “

Furthermore, the ladies helmet model has been designed in Italy after extensive R&D and it will meet both the ISI standard and the European standards.

“The upcoming models have been crafted after conducting a world-wide survey and this helmet is a results of extensive research design and discussion with 100 plus women riders across the world.” Added Mr. Rajeev Kapur.

The new model for women helmet will start from price range of MRP Rs. 1149/- and will come in a range of colour options such as red, white, blue, purple, pink, magenta etc. It will also be available in exclusive and vibrant decals for women. The sizes available will be

520mm (XXS), 540mm (XS), 560mm (S), 580mm (M), 600mm. (L)