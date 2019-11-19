Steelbird launches Blauer HT Helmet range for the Indian Market

Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech India launches Blauer HT Helmets for the Indian Market, a leading helmet brand of America and Europe. Steelbird had tied up with Blauer HT in July 2018.

Steelbird has launched two new helmets by the name of Hacker & Solo which will combine safety, Convenience and innovation with latest style quotient.

Hacker and Solo are made of Fiberglass shell making it highly durable and strong. The shells been made using the balloon moulding technology as against handmade fiberglass shells used otherwise. Both the Helmets offer double visors, replaceable interiors, Painted air vents etc. Specifically talking about Hacker, the helmet offers stylish TPU rear band which is replaceable & available in different colors for better visibility.

Hacker and Solo both have the highest quality of soft fabric used to make the interiors of the helmet. The fabric used is REACH compliant which is a European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals.

Both the Helmets are available in a wide range of colors like black, White, Titanium & more in both Matt & Glossy Finish. Also both the helmets will be available in sizes ranging from Extra Small 540mm (XS) to Extra Large 620mm(XL). Hence covering almost all head sizes. (XS,S,M,L,XL)

Designed in Italy, the Blauer HT Fibre glass helmets are manufactured in the Steelbird plant situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh as per European standards ECE 22.05

According to agreement, Steelbird will be manufacturing and supplying Blauer HT Helmets to FGF Industry Srl for Worldwide distribution except India. For the Indian Market, Steelbird will be the sole entity for the marketing of Blauer HT Helmets.

In the coming 3 years, Steelbird has signed to launch 15 new helmets worldwide including India which will be meeting all the helmet standards of the world with the price ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 50,000. Moreover, Steelbird plans to import & distribute riding accessories like Jacket, gloves & other accessories from Blauer HT for the Indian Market.

Globally also Hacker & Solo Helmets have been launched by the same name. For the International markets Hacker and Solo have been priced at Euro 219 & for India, the helmets are available at all Steelbird outlets and on www.steelbirdhelmet.com at a price of INR 9999/- respectively.