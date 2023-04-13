Steelbird Launches SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet with Air Flow Ventilation and Nose Protector

New Delhi, India, 13 April 2023: Steelbird, one of the leading helmet manufacturers in India, has launched its latest offering, the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet, which comes with an airflow ventilation system that ensures proper air circulation, keeping the rider cool and comfortable during sultry summers. The BIS-certified helmet is priced at just Rs 1199, making it a game-changer in the helmet market.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is a versatile helmet that comes with a flip-up feature. The helmet is made with a high-impact thermoplastic shell that provides maximum protection against impacts. It also comes with a replaceable and stylish interior that offers superior comfort to the rider. The helmet has a high-density EPS that enhances its impact-resistant capabilities and a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor that offers clear vision and durability.

The helmet also comes with a nose protector that offers additional protection to the rider all at a highly affordable price of just Rs 1199. This makes it an excellent choice for riders who are looking for a high-quality and feature-packed helmet but have a limited budget.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is available in three sizes – Medium-580mm, Large-600mm, and Extra Large-620mm – making it suitable for riders with different head sizes. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for easy wear and removal.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets, said, “We are proud to offer the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet, designed especially for riders in summer. The helmet is not just affordable but also offers advanced features such as an airflow ventilation system, a nose protector, and a flip-up feature. At Steelbird, our focus is on rider safety and comfort, and we are confident that the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet will be well received by riders across India.”

Other key features of the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet include its stylish design and the ease of replacing its interior. The helmet is also certified by BIS, ensuring that it meets the highest safety standards.

The SBA-19 is now available at all Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited dealerships and online at www.steelbirdhelmet.com.