Steelbird plans to expand its retail presence through opening more Riderz Shop

New Delhi: Asia’s largest helmet manufacturing brand, Steelbird goes on an expansion spree as it plans to add more stores to its chain of concept stores called “Riderz Shop”. In last 1 month Steelbird has opened 11 shopees- 2 in Rajasthan, 1in J&K , Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Palampur, 2 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, 2 in West Bengal and it intends to open 75 more till December 2021.

The Rider Shop offers motorcycle riding gears and accessories like helmets, bikers suits, jackets, gloves, and sun glasses. Spread over 250-550 sq.ft., the upcoming stores will be opened in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and North East.

The brand already has 27 such outlet operational in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Commenting on the upcoming outlets, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets said, “By expanding our presence through these Riderz Shop in India, our objective is to provide quality riding gears with huge products range at the door steps of the people. Over the years through these concept stores we have been selling Steelbird‘s exclusive range of helmets, pannier boxes, biker gloves, shoes, jackets, goggles and other allied products. We are also alongside constantly expanding and innovate our product portfolio. Therefore, we will keep up the momentum of introducing new and hi-tech biking gears in due course of time in these shops. Previously our target markets were all metro and A class cities where biking is a passion, more than commuting, we are also looking at newer zones such as tier 3 cities, North East and South West.”

Mr. Rajeev Kapur further said that while Steelbird is already present in multi-brand stores, but there is one big reason the company is playing big on its Riderz Shop. We have decided to enter the direct marketing retail model as the retailers in multi-brand stores are “quick sellers” who cannot spend qualitative time, giving the desired information about the products.

But according to us the products we are into are not just commodities. Our idea is to put an array of products in the store and let the consumers have the experience and know about the new innovative range of biking gears to make their biking experience safe and stylish at the same time.

Also looking at the demand side, the Indian two-wheeler industry has biggest share of motorcycles. Consequently, this creates a huge market for biking gears. The riders, however, hardly have any choice when it comes to buying branded and international quality riding gears. So, the idea behind opening more Riderz Shop is that company plans to bridge the lag and make people aware of our qualitative products.