Steelbird to Introduce SB-51 Rally Helmets in the Indian Market

Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech India is all to introduce the SB-51 Rally Helmet in the Indian Market, a two-in-one helmet for Cars as well as Motorcycles.

The newly launched helmet can be used specially for car rallies, and can surely be a substitute to the expensive rally helmets. The helmets has a unique design, attractive looks and the biggest USP of this helmet is that is has an extended mouthguard which serves as a protective shield for the microphone of the bluetooth device.

The design inspiration of this helmet has been the car rally and motocross racing helmet hence, offering the consumers a very compact design.

Talking about the extended mouth guard, it helps in giving high quality of sound as the wind blast is not direct on the microphone of the Bluetooth device .The helmet has been designed in Italy and is perfect Bluetooth replaceable helmet.

The helmet offers premium replaceable interiors which are designed keeping the comfort of the rider in mind. Also it has the provision in the interiors to easily place the speakers of the bluetooth device.

The helmet is available in a Carbon Fibre surface finish which is only available in the non-painted version. The Carbon Fibre surface finish comes in Red, White and Black color.

Step into the world of wide range of colors in which the helmet is available in like, Battle Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Black, Desert Storm, Maroon, Moon Yellow, Royal Brown etc, in both Mat and Glossy finish.