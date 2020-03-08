Stellant Communications encourages women with their 8th Edition of Pleiades Women’s Day event!

Navi Mumbai: Stellant Communications, a boutique PR firm, celebrated International Women’s Day with entrepreneurs and women achievers from Navi Mumbai with fervor. On the 8th Edition of Stellant Communication’s Pleiades Women’s day celebration, the focus was on entrepreneurship, networking and supporting a social cause. The attendees witnessed a poetry performance ‘Poeturistic’, with an afternoon of inspiring and engaging activities and networking opportunities.

Pleiades is an invitation-only event that enables women entrepreneurs to gain insights from established entrepreneurs and develop their networks with like-minded women as they grow and scale their businesses. For the past eight years Suhasini Mehta, Director, Stellant Communications, has been organizing the ‘Pleiades Women’s Day’ event which acts as a networking platform to encourage women entrepreneurship and financial independence. This initiative was started to create a platform for women to encourage each other’s work and talent and to contribute and help give wings to their ideas.

Suhasini Mehta, Director, Stellant Communications, said, “Women are increasingly reaching out to support each other in their personal and professional lives. The idea behind setting up this platform is just that – to network, encourage and inspire each other and carry that spirit forward to enable and empower others as well along the way.”

A host of activities were organized at the event on Sunday where many women from different walks of life participated to mark the occasion.