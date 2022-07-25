Stellar Binge Great place for corporate gathering

Stellar Binge is one of the Best Restaurants in Noida & the Multi-Cuisine Fine dining Restaurant in Noida is promoted by the Stellar Group, is set in a lavish & chic ambience. It is an ideal place for discerning diners & specializes in Indian Food, Chinese Food & Continental cuisines. It offers a blend of delectable food, a wide range of starters, main course dishes & excellent service. It boasts of beautiful interiors & a relaxed environment. Apart from a wide range of a-la-carte menu items, it offers a sumptuous & lavish buffet Lunch (Mon- Fri) spread at reasonable prices for a quick meal with colleagues, friends & family.

Our Lounge Bar in Noida is operational offers Happy hours from 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm and offers a wide array of drinks & lip-smacking cocktails ensuring a splendid evening. It has the finest collection of Whiskies, Vodkas, Single Malt, Beers with a great variety of snacks, cocktails, music, and ambience, the Lounge Bar at Stellar Binge is a perfect pit stop with your group of friends.

Stellar Binge offers a fine dining experience like no other, with a classy atmosphere, superb service, and amazing multi-cuisine options. The atmosphere is highly fashionable, with mood lighting, plush furniture, and excellent service. Enjoy the trendy ambience and friendly service, as well as delicious cuisine, in the rustic yet stunningly attractive dining room of Stellar Binge restaurant in Noida. The well-equipped conference and banquet hall can accommodate up to 75 guests and offer distinctive, flexible space with the best of services as well as customised menus & innovative decorative themes. Suitable for both family gatherings and romantic dinners.

Stellar Binge serves high-quality meals made from fresh ingredients to its customers. It assures the safety of its customers by offering them food that has no additives or chemicals, and it strives to provide delicious flavour and taste. Stellar Binge offers a diverse selection of cuisine that will take you on a voyage of delicious, lavish, and scrumptious treats.

Wine is always a love tale; it brightens the romantic experience and motivates the young. Nothing is more vital than for a lavish meal. At the end of the day, we all need something to help us unwind. Stellar Binge assists you in creating such a memorable and romantic moment.