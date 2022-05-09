SteppingOut CEO and VRO Co-founder Safdhar Adoor is IHC Entrepreneur of the Year

Kolkata, May 9th: One of India’s youngest and most dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry Safdhar Adoor, CEO of SteppingOut and co-founder of VRO, was awarded the IHC Entrepreneur of the Year at the 7th edition of Hospitality Awards organized by the International Hospitality Council London and the prestigious IIHM (Indian Institute of Hotel Management) here Tuesday.

Commenting on winning the award, an elated Safdhar said: “I am delighted to have won this award. The recognition from industry peers and industry stalwarts is overwhelming. I dedicate this award to my team at SteppingOut and VRO, and without their support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

The event was held to celebrate April 24 as International Hospitality Day. It was participated by Dr. Suborno Bose, Chief Mentor of the Indismart Group & IIHM & CEO, International Hospitality Council, UK, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Founder and Chairman of Cobra Beer, Prof. David Foskett, Chairman, International Hospitality Council (IHC), Michelin Star Chef and Alastair Birt, Senior Head Pastry Chef, Harrods.

Safdhar, 29, is the Co-Founder of Bengaluru-based VRO Hospitality and CEO of SteppingOut by Dineout, India‘s fast-growing event curation platform. VRO Hospitality is also India’s fastest growing hospitality group that has its footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Goa owns around ten popular fine-dining brands and cloud kitchens. The brand is set to venture into new markets like Kochi, Chennai, and Kolkata and create its first international imprint in Dubai