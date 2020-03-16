Steps to conceal dark circles through Make-up By Dr. Blossom Kochhar

Step 1 – Apply an orange color concealer under and over the eye lids. Since the tissues around the eyes are moving, the dark circles are also not just under the eyes but also run on the top lid. It is important to cover both the lower under eye and top lid with an orange concealer with the help of your fingertips/a sponge/a small-flat brush. Make-Up Designory’s Blue Corrector concealer has been used in the images attached.

Step 2 – Cover the orange concealer with a foundation. Apply foundation with a foundation brush/sponge. It is recommended to use a foundation that matches the skin tone than to use a lighter/darker shade. Lighter/darker foundations tend to make the skin around the eyes look grey. Mac’s Studio Fix Foundation in NC42 is used in the image attached.

Step 3 – Set the concealer and foundation with a loose powder to prevent the product from creasing or forming lines under the eyes. Make-Up Designory’s Loose Powder in Butter Cream is used to set the base.

Step 4 – Complete the look by applying appropriate/suitable make-up.

To get rid of dark circles through homemade recipe

Take a raw potato. Grate and extract the juice out of it. Soak a cotton ball into it and apply to your dark circles. Keep it for 20 minutes then rinse it out.

Or

Soak a cotton ball into a warm tea without milk and dab around your dark circles.

Or

Take a cucumber cut it into thick slices. Freeze it in a freezer for 20 minutes. Place the slices on the dark circles. Leave it n for 15 minutes then rinse it out with water.