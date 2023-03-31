Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited selects Nextracker Technology for NTPC REL’s Khavda 1.255GW (AC)/1.568-Gigawatt DC Power Plant

Mumbai, Hyderabad, India, March 2023- Nextracker, one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the leading RE EPC and O&M solutions provider in the world, to deliver its award-winning solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited’s 1.255GW Solar PV Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited are implementing this 1.568 GWp Solar PV project in NTPC REL’s Khavda RE Park, Gujarat, using Nextracker’s optimized bifacial solar tracker for additional energy gain.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “Nextracker has been a great partner for us in India and in the global markets we serve, and we are glad to associate with them for this project. Together, we aim to deliver a landmark project and contribute to India’s renewable energy targets”. “At Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, we always aim to deliver spectacular, high-quality, cost-efficient, and timely solar energy solutions, and achieve utmost customer satisfaction”, he added.

Due to improved tracker design efficiencies, there is an upward trend for the adoption of solar trackers combined with bifacial module technology in India. In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be made with locally made steel from factories in Gujarat. The project is slated to be operational by the first half of 2024.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with long-time customer, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited for NTPC REL’s 1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Gujarat,” said Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar. “The Khavda project is a phenomenal venture to be a part of where we can support Make in India with 75% of our system components manufactured in the country and it supports India’s target to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.”

With five gigawatts of manufacturing capacity in India annually, the company is successfully operating twenty-five projects across India to further support the nation’s decarbonisation goals and contribute to critical programs like National Solar Energy Mission and global initiatives like One Sun, One World, and One Grid.

The Khavda project expands Nextracker’s gigawatt portfolio in India. The company’s second-largest office is in Hyderabad with over two hundred dedicated employees collaborating with customers across the continent and the Middle East with deep expertise to support the life cycle of every project.