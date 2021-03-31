Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc wins INR 890 crore order in USA

Hyderabad: Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) (BSE Scrip Code: 542760; NSE Symbol: SWSOLAR), announced that it has signed an order worth USD 121.7 million (~ INR 890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America.

The order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022. SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project.

The US market is one of the largest renewable markets globally and it has been the Company’s focus to become a significant player in this very important market. The current order is from an existing customer in the US which shows that the Company’s global presence and local capabilities can play a significant role in becoming one of the leading solar EPC companies in the country.

Mr. Amit Jain – Country Head, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc said, “We are delighted to have won this order in USA and with this project, our cumulative orders booked in the country now stand at around USD 260 million (~ INR 1,880 crore). With the renewed commitment by the new administration in renewable energy, that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, investing $2 trillion in clean energy, and fully decarbonizing the power sector by 2035, USA has huge potential. We are confident that as a global solar EPC company with state-of-the-art technology and project execution capabilities, we are well poised to be a significant player in this energy transition.”

He added, “SWSS has a strong team of extremely talented professionals, based in Western USA, who will be managing the project.”

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (along with its subsidiaries) has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.8 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world’s largest single-site solar plant. The Company also manages a portfolio of 8.1 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.