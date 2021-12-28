Sterlite Power acquires Nangalbibra – Bongaigaon ISTS Project from PFC

New Delhi, 28 December 2021: Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Nangalbibra ─ Bongaigaon Transmission Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) from PFC Consulting Limited. Through this SPV, the Company will execute the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) project which it won through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in October 2021.

The Project involves setting up of ~300 ckt km of transmission lines network and greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity across North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya. The project includes the following elements:

~250 ckt km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to a greenfield substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, across the river Brahmaputra.

– 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya.

~50 ckt km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.

The Project will transmit over 1000 MW of power from Assam to western parts of Meghalaya. Apart from bringing the additional power flow, the Project will also help in decongesting the downstream networks in the region, thereby improving the quality and reliability of power flow in North-East India.

Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 27 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold. The Company has a track record of executing complex projects successfully. Earlier this year, the Company had completed NER-II project spanning across the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. The Company is increasingly focused on integrating renewable energy sources to the transmission grids.