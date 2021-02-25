Sterlite Power elevates Manish Agarwal as CEO of Infrastructure & Solutions Business

Mumbai: Sterlite Power, a leading global developer of power transmission, today announced the elevation of Manish Agarwal as CEO of the Infrastructure business, in addition to his existing role as CEO for the Solutions Business.

Manish has been associated with the Sterlite Group for 22 years and has held various leadership positions across the organization. Prior to his role elevation, he was CEO of the Solutions Business which focuses on brownfield transmission comprising of Master Systems Integration (MSI) and manufacturing of underground power cables and overhead products including High Performance Conductor & OPGW.

In the elevated role, Manish will be responsible for both greenfield and brownfield transmission business of the company in India.

Commenting on the appointment, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said “Manish is a seasoned leader with rich experience in the power & telecom sectors. His strong leadership credentials give us tremendous confidence in his ability to lead this business in alignment with our organization’s core-purpose and values”, he said.

Manish holds positions of pre-eminence with various Chambers, Associations, Technical bodies, & Councils and has been a leading voice on industry matters, shaping policy priorities on trade and sustainability. He is a Harvard alumnus and has also pursued Executive Leadership Programs from IIM-A and ISB, Hyderabad.