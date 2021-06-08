Sterlite Power wins the ‘Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award’ 2020

Mumbai, 8th June 2021: Sterlite Power, a leading global developer of power transmission infrastructure, has been awarded the Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award (GPHRE) 2020 in the power transmission sector. The award was conferred upon Sterlite Power for its constant efforts in building a purposeful and vibrant workplace by imbibing the key tenets of innovation, diversity, and high growth environment while ensuring the health and wellbeing of its people.

The Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), is regarded globally as a benchmark of corporate excellence. The Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award was introduced in 2011 and recognizes leading organizations and practitioners for overall excellence in HR and people management practices. The award framework is based on IOD’s Business Excellence Model that is designed to help organizations explore the best management practices.

Earlier this year, Sterlite Power was certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute for emerging as one of the most employee-friendly companies in the Indian Power sector.

About Sterlite Power

Sterlite Power is a leading global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,700 circuit kms and 26,100 MVA in India and Brazil. With a portfolio of power conductors, EHV cables and OPGW, Sterlite Power also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks. Sterlite Power is the sponsor of IndiGrid, India’s first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (“InvIT”), listed on the BSE and NSE. Sterlite Power has been recognised with The Economic Times Innovation Awards 2020 and is a recipient of global awards from S&P Global Platts and International Project Management Association (IPMA).