Sterlite Power Wins Twin Honours at The IPMA Global Project Excellence Award 2020

Sterlite Power, a leading global power transmission player, has been recognized with two awards at the prestigious Global Project Excellence Awards 2020. Sterlite Power won the ‘Gold’ in the small/medium-sized project category for “1.1 km Ganga river crossing for Purnia-Bihar Shariff transmission line project with ACCC technology”, and ‘Bronze Award’ in large-sized project category for “Gurgaon Palwal Transmission project sporting India’s first vertical GIS substation”. The awards were presented on 31st October at the gala award ceremony held virtually this year. Sterlite Power has won this recognition second year in a row. The company was 2019 ‘Gold’ winner in Mega-sized project category for its NRSS-XXIX project in Jammu & Kashmir.

The winner of ‘Gold’ award in small/medium-sized project category is the 1.1 km Ganga river crossing for Purnia-Bihar Shariff transmission line project with ACCC technology. Part of the ENICL mega transmission project, the 400 kV Purnia-Bihar Shariff DC transmission line was restored by constructing a river crossing with a long span of 1.1 km over the Ganges, without any support structures in the middle of the river with the specially designed ACCC ULS Ganga conductor. This one-of-a-kind construction is a step towards making transmission lines climate change proof.

Sterlite Power’s Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project in Haryana won the ‘Bronze’ award in the large-sized project category. The power transmission project implemented one-of-its-kind innovation with India’s first vertical GIS substations being built at Prithla, Kadarpur and Sohna. The project plays a vital role in evacuating about 2,000 MW of reliable power to more than 3 million households in the state.

Both the projects won the awards against strong competition from companies from Russia and Australia. International Project Management Association (IPMA) is the world’s oldest project management association based out of the Netherlands. The IPMA award is given to projects across the globe that demonstrate project management excellence.