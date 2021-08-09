Steve Muehler Paralegal Expands Its “SEC Edgar Filing Division”

Los Angeles, CA, August 08, 2021: According to Steve Muehler, “Today we have increased our SEC Filing capabilities to not only include issuer services, but have expanded our global reach to include Stock Transfer Agents, Securities Law Firms and Mutual Funds, domestic and foreign. This expansion will only help to broaden our global reach in the industry.”

Steve Muehler’s Capital Markets Paralegal Division currently provides fixed pricing for the following SEC Filing Types:

All filing types – ASCII, HTML, XML, XBRL and the newer IXBRL (inline XBRL) Formats.

Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q, etc.), including XBRL / IXBRL tagging.

Registration Statements (Reg A, CrowdFudning, S-1, S-3, S-11, SPAC, Form 10, etc.).

Mutual Fund Prospectus filings, including XBRL / IXBRL tagging.

Current Event Reports (8-K), including Cover Sheet Inline XBRL & IXBRL.

Beneficial Ownership Filings (Form 13D, 13G, Forms 3, 4 & 5).

Holdings Reports (Form 13-F, NPORT and others).

Larger Trader ID (Form 13H), Transfer Agent (TA-1/2), etc.

Amendment Filings (including revision tagging)

And many more……..

More information about the Steve Muehler – Paralegal can be found at www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com.

