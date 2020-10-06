STL appoints Mihir Modi as Chief Financial Officer

Pune, India – Oct 2020: STL [NSE: STRTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, has announced the appointment of Mr. Mihir Modi as its Chief Financial Officer. Mihir will lead all financial matters of the company and work closely with the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

Mihir is an experienced management professional with over 20 years of a career spanning finance, M&A, strategy and general management, across large scale listed companies and early-stage start-ups in India, Europe and Africa.

Most recently he has co-founded a contemporary digital media content company and led Zee Entertainment as its Chief Business Officer and CFO. Before Joining Zee, Mihir has worked with Ernst &Young, Novartis Pharma in Europe and Godrej Consumer Products.

Mihir is a qualified Chartered Accountant and an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

On joining STL as the CFO, Mihir Modi said, “The world has entered a decade of network creation that will ensure connectivity and comprehensive digital experiences for all. A high bandwidth, responsive and agile digital platform has become a global necessity, and STL is poised to be a global leader with its suite of end-to-end digital network solutions. I am excited to work with the leadership team to take STL’s performance to new levels.”

Emphasising the impact of this announcement, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said “We are delighted to welcome Mihir as the Chief Financial Officer of STL. Mihir is a finance professional with a wide range of experiences in digital growth businesses. Mihir’s experience in building deep industry alliances, managing internal efficiencies and eventually delivering consistent shareholder value, will help bolster STL’s strategy to deliver profitable growth.”





